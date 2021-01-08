Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

FIE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.63 ($83.09).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) alerts:

FRA:FIE opened at €68.95 ($81.12) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.25. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.