ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Raised to $236.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $219.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.70. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.01 and a 1-year high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $56,014.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $7,776,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,277 shares of company stock worth $12,516,540. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,919,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 119,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in ICU Medical by 53.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 127,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,285,000 after buying an additional 44,632 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

