KeyCorp Raises Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target to $55.00

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

AVNS opened at $48.58 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.52, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

