Analysts Offer Predictions for RLI Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

NYSE:RLI opened at $108.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

