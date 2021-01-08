Evercore ISI Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to In-Line

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “in-line” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

VOYA stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,156,000 after acquiring an additional 231,723 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 927.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 206,791 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Voya Financial by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 215,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 193,642 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $8,766,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

