Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $123.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average is $108.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $134.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.