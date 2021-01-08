SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.19 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. SecureWorks’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.