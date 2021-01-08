Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

ENPH opened at $213.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.64. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $222.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 167.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $2,493,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,256,386.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,165,000 after buying an additional 1,387,245 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after buying an additional 435,840 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

