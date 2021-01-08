Truist Raises MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $26.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective upped by Truist from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.42.

MD stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

