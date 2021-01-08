BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE MUA opened at $14.74 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
