Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
EIM stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $13.63.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
