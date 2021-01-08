Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

EIM stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

