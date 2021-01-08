MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 29th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

MGF stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

