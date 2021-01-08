MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 29th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.
MGF stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $4.79.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
