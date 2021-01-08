Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.33 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EPIC opened at GBX 66.80 ($0.87) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment Company has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The company has a market capitalization of £141.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

In other Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) news, insider Robin Archibald bought 14,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

