RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RFM stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $22.66.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income.

