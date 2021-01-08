Blackstone Mortgage Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,061 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,072% compared to the average volume of 82 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,829,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,170 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,280,000 after acquiring an additional 848,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,613,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,951,000 after acquiring an additional 437,094 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 318,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 220,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 182,337 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NYSE BXMT opened at $26.67 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

