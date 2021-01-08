Investors Purchase High Volume of Tutor Perini Call Options (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,328 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,882% compared to the average daily volume of 67 call options.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $867.62 million, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.78. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tutor Perini by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tutor Perini by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Tutor Perini by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

