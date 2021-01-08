Helen of Troy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,391 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,156% compared to the typical volume of 106 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.20.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $223.51 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $230.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.