Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 19,355 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,360% compared to the average daily volume of 1,326 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $2,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

