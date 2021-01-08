Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Saul Reibstein Sells 6,579 Shares of Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.