Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 2,666 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17.

On Monday, December 7th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84.

On Thursday, November 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26.

VEEV opened at $277.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.73. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.60, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $281,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.83.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

