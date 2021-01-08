Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Major Shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore Acquires 350,750 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 350,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,637.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $3.60 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

