Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Major Shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc Buys 42,425 Shares

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CQP stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.41.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

