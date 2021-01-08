CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 31,452 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $221.47 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $227.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

