Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 87,444 Shares of Stock

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 87,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $2,353,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,753 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $2,781,192.15.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 58,340 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $1,502,255.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 240,000 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 453,000 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $10,582,080.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $546,516.99.

On Thursday, November 12th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $2,869,204.02.

DEN stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEN. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

