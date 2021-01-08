Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 114,752 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total transaction of $17,586.60.

On Monday, December 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total transaction of $375,870.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total transaction of $2,794,343.64.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20.

On Friday, November 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total transaction of $355,987.50.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35.

ANET stock opened at $295.97 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $296.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,875,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 67,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.