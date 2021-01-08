Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $151.27 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

