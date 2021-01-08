Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.97) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.48.

ABNB stock opened at $151.27 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

