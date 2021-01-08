Tracy M. J. Colden Sells 3,349 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $18,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $767.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $1,971,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $914,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

