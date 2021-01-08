Scotiabank Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Sector Perform

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Methanex by 41.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Methanex in the second quarter worth $500,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 37.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 611.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 103,988 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

