Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.10.

Get Celsius alerts:

NASDAQ CELH opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.88 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 5,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 679,735 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $6,497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $9,498,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 192,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.