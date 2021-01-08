Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.92.

NYSE DASH opened at $152.77 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

