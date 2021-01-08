Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Lifted to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.39.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,998,000 after acquiring an additional 190,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,802,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 81,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,481,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

