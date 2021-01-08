Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. Exelon has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 483,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

