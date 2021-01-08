The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Southern in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The Southern has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after acquiring an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

