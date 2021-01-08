FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.72.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $38.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 20.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 30.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 9.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 21,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.