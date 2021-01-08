Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Subaru in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

FUJHY stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Subaru has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

