Analysts Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target at $58.43

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,510 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,469 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after buying an additional 413,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after buying an additional 323,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

