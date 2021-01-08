Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $519.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

