Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK) Shares Gap Down to $83.50

Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.50, but opened at $80.80. Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) shares last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 54,290 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £486.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

