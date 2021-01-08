South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) Trading 83.3% Higher

South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS)’s share price traded up 83.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 333,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 128,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) Company Profile (CVE:STS)

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

