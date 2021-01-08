Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) Shares Gap Down to $390.00

Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $390.00, but opened at $374.00. Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) shares last traded at $384.08, with a volume of 277 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £180.87 million and a P/E ratio of 29.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 392.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 402.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

