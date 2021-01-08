ValuEngine Upgrades NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.52.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

