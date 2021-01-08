NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.56.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NRG Energy by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,550 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,077,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,317,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,934,000 after acquiring an additional 265,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.