Truist Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $260.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price raised by Truist from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.92.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $242.05 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.15 and its 200-day moving average is $193.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after acquiring an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.