Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $19,454,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $2,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $1,476,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $743,419,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $67,162,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royalty Pharma (RPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.