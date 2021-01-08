Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.