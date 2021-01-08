NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners’ subjection to stringent rules and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate major revenues are headwinds. Dependence on favorable weather conditions to produce energy from renewable power units and competition from other clean sources of fuel are other woes. Units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past three months. However, the firm's financial flexibility will help it fund organic projects. Strategic acquisitions will further expand domestic renewable operations. Higher production of natural gas has created new opportunities for its eight natural gas pipelines. The company’s decision to move out of Canada and focus on the United States will boost its performance. The agreement to acquire a 40% interest in a 1-GW renewable project will further expand its operation.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of NEP opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after buying an additional 2,143,988 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,611,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,308,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,983,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after purchasing an additional 293,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

