Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) to “Hold”

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

