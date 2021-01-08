Ajay Ayyappan Sells 162 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 162 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $13,831.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

