Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

HSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Harsco stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Harsco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Harsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

